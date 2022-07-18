Hall tickets for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 exam are expected to be released today, July 18, by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE). The hall tickets will be released on the official website of the TSCHE, and candidates who have already registered for the exam will be able to download them.

The hall tickets will be available from today. Here's how candidates can download them:

1. Head to icet.tsche.ac.in

2. Click on the link referring to hall tickets for TS ICET 2022

3. When the page opens, enter your application number, date of birth and mobile number

4. Your hall ticket will be displayed. Check your details, exam centre, city, date and shift allotted to you

5. Download and take a print in order to carry with you to the exam centre



The TS ICET exam is conducted for admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses in state universities in Telangana, and their affiliated colleges. The exam is being conducted by the Kakatiya University on behalf of the TSCHE.

The TS ICET will be conducted later this month, on July 27 and 28. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on both days. Registrations for the exam closed on July 14. However, the TSCHE has extended the date to register for the exam by paying a late fee of Rs 500 up until July 23. Candidates can head to the official website and register accordingly.