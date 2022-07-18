P Haripriya (40) and J Krithika (28), two teachers from the private school where a Class XII student was found dead at the hostel on July 13, were arrested.



The police, on Sunday, arrested the school correspondent, secretary and principal in connection with the case.



The 17-year-old female student, R Srimathi, from Periyanesalur village in Cuddalore district, was pursuing her education in Kaniyamur near Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi. It was on Wednesday, July 13, the morning that she was found dead near the hostel. Additionally, she had also left behind a note alleging that two teachers had tortured her.



A case of suspicious death was filed and an investigation began. Following this, a large number of students who owed allegiance to various student outfits and locals went on a rampage, setting fire to the institution’s buses and a police bus parked near the premises.



The police detained more than three hundred people in connection with the riots and are still inquiring. Ten teams are formed to arrest the rioters, police sources informed.



As Section 144 is implemented, the Kallakurichi bus stand wears a deserted look on Monday.



Madras High Court Justice N Sathish Kumar has directed the Tamil Nadu government to form special teams to identify those who indulged in violence on Sunday. Court ordered a fresh autopsy in the case.