The National Institute Rankings Framework or the India Rankings 2022 were released today, on July 15, by the Ministry of Education and all the usual suspects, such as the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru, occupied the top spots. Here's a state-wise breakdown for hits and misses across the 11 categories this year.

Karnataka:

IISc Bangalore is clearly Karnataka's crowning glory when it comes to the NIRF rankings. The institute has held on to its top rank in the Research category and is second only to IIT Madras in the Overall category. Moreover, it has landed a perfect 100% under the Perception parameter. However, in 2021, two other institutes had ranked in the top 100 in this category, namely the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (40) and the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (19), but they did not make it this year. IISc Bangalore is also the top-ranked in University category. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education also ranked in the top 10, at number 7 in the University this year. However, Mysore University saw a huge drop from rank 19 last year to 33. MAHE however, dropped a couple of spots from 15 last year to 17 this year in the Overall category. While the Kasturba Medical College, Manipal retained its number 10 spot in the Medical category, the Manipal Institute of Technology dropped from rank 51 in 2021 to 55. The National Institute of Medical and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru retained its spot at number 4 in the Overall category. However, it ranked 42 in the Research category. The National Law School of India University also retained its numero uno spot in the Law category. However, Karnataka did not fare well in the Colleges category, with just two entries, down from three last year.

Tamil Nadu:

IIT Madras takes the cake when it comes to Tamil Nadu. The institute has ranked number 1 in the overall category for four years now, and has also been placed at the top of the Engineering rankings. Additionally, it comes second only to IISc Bangalore in the Research category. In fact, Tamil Nadu has fared well across most categories. In the Overall category, it has 18 entries, the most from any state. It earns that title in the Colleges and Engineering categories as well, with more than 30 entries in each. In fact, in the College category, TN boasts of three entries in the top ten, with Presidency College at number 3. In the Research category as well, TN has two institutes in the top 10 and 10 entries overall, which is an improvement over the eight entries last year. Speaking about improvement, the Research category saw four of the institutes stacking up some major gains in their rankings. While Vellore Institute of Technology broke into the top 10, Anna University improved its rank from 32 in 2021 to 21 this year. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchy also improved its rank from 35 to 23, as SRM Institute of Technology went from rank 46 to 36 this year.

Andhra Pradesh:

Overall, it was a bit of a disappointing year for Andhra Pradesh. The state had no entries in Research and Medical categories and just two entries each in the Overall and Dental categories. In the Colleges category, AP's only entry, Andhra Loyola College, saw a massive drop in rank from 34 last year to 94 this year. However, the Engineering category saw some improvement with 10 colleges listing in the top 100, as against the 6 last year. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (KL College of Engineering) was AP's best rank in this category at number 44. In fact, KLEFU also got the top spot for AP in the Overall category and improved its ranking in the Universities category from 35 last year to 27 this year. The School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, made it to the top ten of the Architecture category at rank 7. The Pharmacy category also saw AP adding three more entries, taking its total up to nine. The Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management ranked the highest at 49.

Telangana:

In the Pharmacy category, Telangana's National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, broke into the top 3, jumping from number 6 to number 2 this year. However, NALSAR University of Law dropped out from the top 3 in the Law category for the first time ever, replaced by Symbiosis Law School at number 3. In the Engineering category, the state retained its 14 entries, but IIT Hyderabad, featuring in the top 10, dropped a spot to number 9. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University saw a big drop in rank from 76 to 62 this year. In the Overall category, while the University of Hyderabad improved its score from 57% to 59%, it dropped three ranks down to number 20. IIT Hyderabad also found a spot in the top 20 at rank 14. There were no entries from Telangana in the Medical, Architecture and College categories. In the Research category, IIT Hyderabad and UoH ranked 12 and 27, respectively. Osmania University listed great improvement in its rankings in the Overall and University categories. It rose from 32 in the Universities category in 2021 to number 22 now and showed similar improvement from rank 62 to 46 in the Overall category.

Kerala:

While Kerala has no entries in the Research category and only four each in the University and Engineering categories, it put up a decent show in the Colleges category, with a total of 19 entries. University College Thiruvananthapuram ranked the highest in the state at 24. In the Overall category, Calicut University did not make the cut and Mahatma Gandhi University trumped Kerala University as the top varsity in the state. The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode also made a debut in this category at number 79. IIM Kozhikode stood at number 5 in the Management category. While the Medical category had only one entry from Kerala, it featured in the top 10, thanks to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology's rank of 9.

Odisha:

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan was Odisha's call to fame this year. The private deemed university ranked number 45 in the Research category, number 16 in the Universities category, number 30 in the Overall category, number 18 in the Medical category, number 9 in the Law category and number 10 in the Dental category. There were no entries from Odisha in the Colleges, Architecture and Pharmacy categories. NIT Rourkela was Odisha's highest rank in the Research category at number 24. In the Engineering category as well, NIT Rourkela jumped from rank 20 to 15 this year. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology ranked number 11 in the Law category.