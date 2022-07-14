On July 14, the Jammu & Kashmir Class X Board results were released. The results observed that girls outshined boys in the Class X exams, which were conducted by the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), as stated in a report by PTI.

A spokesperson of JKBOSE said, "While the pass percentage for girls was 83.65, for boys it was 78.01." Furthermore, he informed that, "A total of 53,628 students — 30,011 boys and 23,617 girls — had appeared for the annual Class X examination and 43,123 (80.41 per cent) of them qualified."

He added, "5,104 students secured A1 grade, 8,727 got A2 grade, 10,067 got B1 grade, 10,563 got B2 grade, 7,365 got C1 grade, 1,288 got C2 grade and nine secured D grade." Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the JKBOSE had narrowed the syllabus by 30 per cent for the students, he added.

Congratulating to the students, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to all the students, who have passed JKBOSE class 10th Annual Regular examinations-2022, Summer Zone, Jammu Division. My best wishes to all the students for a bright future. Compliments to their parents, teachers and @Office_JKBoSE."