On July 14, Thursday, the Bombay High Court said it does not have any issue with helipads in villages, but the Maharashtra government should also provide good roads for children to go to schools.

While hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) taken up suo moto (on its own) regarding the plight of students of Khirkhindi village in Satara district, a division bench headed by Justice Prasanna Varale made the remark. As per a report in PTI, the students of Khirkhindi village have to travel by boat in the Koyna river backwaters and then walk through a forest to reach their school.

Further, the court directed the chief secretary to convene a meeting with secretaries of finance, rural development, education, social justice departments and other concerned departments to come up with a positive and permanent solution.

In regards to this, the HC said, "After the meeting, the chief secretary shall along with his opinion prepare a report giving a permanent solution to the issues raised in the present matter," as stated in a report by PTI.

Consequently, the court said it is only willing to see children get facilities and help for their education. It also noted that there are two helipads but no roads or bridges in a village in the Satara district.

In this context, Justice Varale said, "We don't mind helipads in some villages, but at the same time we also want to see roads for children to go to school or college, finish their education and help the society."

Further, "We only want the state government to take positive steps and do whatever is possible and find a permanent solution, he added.

Additionally, the court directed the government to submit the report to the court by August 30 along with an affidavit from an officer not below the rank of deputy secretary of the state's general administration department.