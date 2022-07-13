The Ministry of Education, Government of India tweeted on July 12, at 5.58 pm that the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) will be out on July 15, Friday.

"On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp (Dharmendra Pradhan) will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned!," read the tweet.

The rankings will be out at 11 am.

There are eleven categories for which the NIRF rankings will be announced. They are Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions, as stated in a report by NDTV. These NIRF rankings' parameters and the weighted averages used to come up with the rankings are different for all categories.

It may be recalled that last year, IIT Madras was in the first position in the overall category for the third time in the row. It was also on the top when it comes to the Engineering category.

It was in the year 2015 that the NIRF rankings were introduced and the aim was to come up with nationalised ranking parameters for the higher educational institutions of the country. When the first rankings were released, these were just for four categories. In 2019, the categories were increased to eight and an overall list of institutes was also introduced.