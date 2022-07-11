The results of Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who attempted the JEE Mains Session 1 Paper 1 can check their results and download their scorecards via the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here's how you can check your results:

1) Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 or ntaresults.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link which says 'JEE Main (June) 2022 Session Result'

3) Key in your application number and date of birth. Click on submit

4) Your scorecard will be up on your screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

The toppers' names, number of candidates and other details for JEE Mains Session 1 Paper 1 will be published by the NTA soon.