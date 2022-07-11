The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 result for Session I which was conducted from June 24 to June 30. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in. Three of the top five top scorers are from Telangana, whereas the other two are from Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

The NTA conducted the examination in 588 examination centres in 407 cities, including 17 cities outside India as well. Additionally, the examination was conducted in 13 languages and a total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) in this examination. According to the press release by the agency, 14 candidates received a score of 100 in Session - I in Paper I (BE/BTech).

Jasti Yashwanth VVS from Telangana is at the top of the list, followed by Sarthak Maheshwari from Haryana. The third and fourth positions are held by Aniket Chattopadhyay and Dheeraj Kurukunda respectively, who are both from Telangana. In fact, four candidates from Telangana received a score of 100. The state has the most number of candidates who have achieved the perfect score, which is then followed by Andhra Pradesh which has three candidates who achieved a score of 100.

Out of total 8,72,432 students who registered for the exam, as many as 2,57,533 students were female, 6,14,896 were male and three were transgender. Among the female toppers, Sneha Pareek from Assam featured on the top of the list with an NTA score of 100. Similarly, among the male toppers, Aniket Chattopadhyay from Telangana featured on the top of the list with an NTA score of 100.

You can find the list of toppers classified according to state, category and gender below:

Candidates with NTA score 100

Andhra Pradesh: Koyyana Suhas

Andhra Pradesh: Penikalapati Ravi Kishore

Andhra Pradesh: Polisetty Karthikeya

Assam: Sneha Pareek

Haryana: Sarthak Maheshwari

Jharkhand: Kushagra Srivastava

Karnataka: Boya Haren Sathvik

Punjab: Mrinal Garg

Rajasthan: Navya

Telangana: Jasti Yashwanth VVS

Telangana: Aniket Chattopadhyay

Telangana: Dheeraj Kurukunda

Telangana: Rupesh Biyani

Uttar Pradesh: Saumitra Garg

State-wise toppers

State: Name | NTA Score

1) Andaman And Nicobar Island: Mayank Gullia | 99.3320849

2) Andhra Pradesh: Polisetty Karthikeya | 100

3) Andhra Pradesh: Penikalapati Ravi Kishore | 100

4) Andhra Pradesh: Koyyana Suhas | 100

5) Arunachal Pradesh: Debargha Nath | 98.3940093

6) Assam: Sneha Pareek | 100

7) Bihar: Aditya Ajey | 99.9984259

8) Chandigarh: Saarth Singla | 99.9984363

9) Chhattisgarh Abhinav Rajesh Shripad | 99.9921973

10) Dadra And Nagar Haveli: Dishant Kumar | 99.1850394

11) Daman And Diu: Vishnu Lal Maurya | 99.9121321

12) Delhi (NCT): Ashmit Nangia | 99.9984506

13) Delhi (NCT): Hemanshu Garg | 99.9984506

14) Goa: Anvesh Sandeep Bandekar | 99.9469413

15) Gujarat: Mahit Gadhiwala | 99.9984528

16) Haryana: Sarthak Maheshwari | 100

17) Himachal Pradesh: Chetan Kukreja | 99.8441657

18) Jammu And Kashmir: Divyansh Verma | 99.9207545

19) Jharkhand: Kushagra Srivastava | 100

20) Karnataka: Boya Haren Sathvik | 100

21) Kerala: Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil | 99.9937942

22) Ladakh: Irfan Hussain | 98.163031

23) Lakshadweep: Mohammed Suhail MK | 80.7387986

24) Madhya Pradesh: Samyak Jain | 99.9952928

25) Maharashtra: Adwai Krishna | 99.9984486

26) Manipur: Usham Adhitya Luwang | 96.9073943

27) Meghalaya: Siddhant Purkayastha | 96.5970792

28) Mizoram: Simon Lalremsiama Shangpliang | 98.2081215

29) Nagaland: Khadka Bahadur Baniya | 97.7086009

30) Odisha: Deevyanshu Malu | 99.9891545

31) Puducherry: S. P. Siddharth | 98.934044

32) Punjab: Mrinal Garg | 100

33) Rajasthan: Navya | 100

34) Sikkim: Chandan Kumar Mahato | 94.9016854

35) Tamil Nadu: Deeksha Dhiwakar | 99.9984259

36) Telangana: Dheeraj Kurukunda | 100

37) Telangana: Aniket Chattopadhyay | 100

38) Telangana: Jasti Yashwanth V V S | 100

39) Telangana: Rupesh Biyani | 100

40) Tripura: Rishik Saha | 99.924444

41) Uttar Pradesh: Saumitra Garg | 100

42) Uttarakhand: Gautam Arora | 99.9162219

43) West Bengal: Ashutosh Agarwal | 99.9937578





General EWS

Name | State | NTA Score

1) Polisetty Karthikeya | Andhra Pradesh | 100

2) Navya Rajasthan | 100

3) Arpit Anil Agrawal | Rajasthan | 99.9984528

4) Bhogi Siri | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9984317

5) Akshad Rajendra Mhaske | Rajasthan | 99.9984259

OBC-NCL (Central List)

Name | State | NTA Score

1) Koyyana Suhas | Andhra Pradesh | 100

2) Boya Haren Sathvik | Karnataka | 100

3) Sanskar Shaurya | Rajasthan | 99.9984528

4) Vardan Verma | Rajasthan | 99.9984462

5) Sanapala Jaswanth | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9984363

SC

Name | State | NTA Score

1) Dayyala John Joseph | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9953455

2) Nitin Singh Patel | Delhi (NCT) | 99.9779628

3) Nuthakki Rithik | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9750008

4) Ankeet Saha | Rajasthan | 99.9734167

5) Utkarsh Lohiya | Uttar Pradesh | 99.9624707

ST

Name | State | NTA Score

1) Tanmay Gejapati | Karnataka | 99.9456977

2) Mayank Kumar | Rajasthan | 99.9307403

3) Lovesh Mahar | Rajasthan | 99.9015656

4) Patel Senay Hemantbhai | Gujarat | 99.823443

5) Arya Champramnari | Rajasthan | 99.7998635

Gender-wise toppers and their NTA Score

Female

Name | State | NTA Score

1) Sneha Pareek | Assam | 100

2) Darisipudi Saranya | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9984528

3) Bhogi Siri | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9984317

4) Deeksha Dhiwakar | Tamil Nadu | 99.9984259

5) Janapati Sai Charitha | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9968795

6) Vishakha Agarwal | Rajasthan | 99.9937942

7) Nakka Sai Deepthika | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9922308

8) Jahnabi Roy | Maharashtra | 99.9921987

9) Palli Jalajakshi | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9875884

10) Saanvi Choudhary | Rajasthan | 99.9844617

Male

Name | State | NTA Score

1) Aniket Chattopadhyay | Telangana | 100

2) Boya Haren Sathvik | Karnataka | 100

3) Navya | Rajasthan | 100

4) Mrinal Garg | Punjab | 100

5) Koyyana Suhas | Andhra Pradesh | 100

6) Penikalapati Ravi Kishore | Andhra Pradesh | 100

7) Rupesh Biyani | Telangana | 100

8) Jasti Yashwanth VVS | Telangana | 100

9) Dheeraj Kurukunda | Telangana | 100

10) Polisetty Karthikeya | Andhra Pradesh | 100

11) Sarthak Maheshwari | Haryana | 100

12) Kushagra Srivastava | Jharkhand | 100

13) Saumitra Garg | Uttar Pradesh | 100