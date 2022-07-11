Published: 11th July 2022
JEE Main Session 1 2022 results are out: Check state, gender and category-wise toppers list here
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 result for Session I which was conducted from June 24 to June 30. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in. Three of the top five top scorers are from Telangana, whereas the other two are from Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.
The NTA conducted the examination in 588 examination centres in 407 cities, including 17 cities outside India as well. Additionally, the examination was conducted in 13 languages and a total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) in this examination. According to the press release by the agency, 14 candidates received a score of 100 in Session - I in Paper I (BE/BTech).
Jasti Yashwanth VVS from Telangana is at the top of the list, followed by Sarthak Maheshwari from Haryana. The third and fourth positions are held by Aniket Chattopadhyay and Dheeraj Kurukunda respectively, who are both from Telangana. In fact, four candidates from Telangana received a score of 100. The state has the most number of candidates who have achieved the perfect score, which is then followed by Andhra Pradesh which has three candidates who achieved a score of 100.
Out of total 8,72,432 students who registered for the exam, as many as 2,57,533 students were female, 6,14,896 were male and three were transgender. Among the female toppers, Sneha Pareek from Assam featured on the top of the list with an NTA score of 100. Similarly, among the male toppers, Aniket Chattopadhyay from Telangana featured on the top of the list with an NTA score of 100.
You can find the list of toppers classified according to state, category and gender below:
Candidates with NTA score 100
Andhra Pradesh: Koyyana Suhas
Andhra Pradesh: Penikalapati Ravi Kishore
Andhra Pradesh: Polisetty Karthikeya
Assam: Sneha Pareek
Haryana: Sarthak Maheshwari
Jharkhand: Kushagra Srivastava
Karnataka: Boya Haren Sathvik
Punjab: Mrinal Garg
Rajasthan: Navya
Telangana: Jasti Yashwanth VVS
Telangana: Aniket Chattopadhyay
Telangana: Dheeraj Kurukunda
Telangana: Rupesh Biyani
Uttar Pradesh: Saumitra Garg
State-wise toppers
State: Name | NTA Score
1) Andaman And Nicobar Island: Mayank Gullia | 99.3320849
2) Andhra Pradesh: Polisetty Karthikeya | 100
3) Andhra Pradesh: Penikalapati Ravi Kishore | 100
4) Andhra Pradesh: Koyyana Suhas | 100
5) Arunachal Pradesh: Debargha Nath | 98.3940093
6) Assam: Sneha Pareek | 100
7) Bihar: Aditya Ajey | 99.9984259
8) Chandigarh: Saarth Singla | 99.9984363
9) Chhattisgarh Abhinav Rajesh Shripad | 99.9921973
10) Dadra And Nagar Haveli: Dishant Kumar | 99.1850394
11) Daman And Diu: Vishnu Lal Maurya | 99.9121321
12) Delhi (NCT): Ashmit Nangia | 99.9984506
13) Delhi (NCT): Hemanshu Garg | 99.9984506
14) Goa: Anvesh Sandeep Bandekar | 99.9469413
15) Gujarat: Mahit Gadhiwala | 99.9984528
16) Haryana: Sarthak Maheshwari | 100
17) Himachal Pradesh: Chetan Kukreja | 99.8441657
18) Jammu And Kashmir: Divyansh Verma | 99.9207545
19) Jharkhand: Kushagra Srivastava | 100
20) Karnataka: Boya Haren Sathvik | 100
21) Kerala: Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil | 99.9937942
22) Ladakh: Irfan Hussain | 98.163031
23) Lakshadweep: Mohammed Suhail MK | 80.7387986
24) Madhya Pradesh: Samyak Jain | 99.9952928
25) Maharashtra: Adwai Krishna | 99.9984486
26) Manipur: Usham Adhitya Luwang | 96.9073943
27) Meghalaya: Siddhant Purkayastha | 96.5970792
28) Mizoram: Simon Lalremsiama Shangpliang | 98.2081215
29) Nagaland: Khadka Bahadur Baniya | 97.7086009
30) Odisha: Deevyanshu Malu | 99.9891545
31) Puducherry: S. P. Siddharth | 98.934044
32) Punjab: Mrinal Garg | 100
33) Rajasthan: Navya | 100
34) Sikkim: Chandan Kumar Mahato | 94.9016854
35) Tamil Nadu: Deeksha Dhiwakar | 99.9984259
36) Telangana: Dheeraj Kurukunda | 100
37) Telangana: Aniket Chattopadhyay | 100
38) Telangana: Jasti Yashwanth V V S | 100
39) Telangana: Rupesh Biyani | 100
40) Tripura: Rishik Saha | 99.924444
41) Uttar Pradesh: Saumitra Garg | 100
42) Uttarakhand: Gautam Arora | 99.9162219
43) West Bengal: Ashutosh Agarwal | 99.9937578
General EWS
Name | State | NTA Score
1) Polisetty Karthikeya | Andhra Pradesh | 100
2) Navya Rajasthan | 100
3) Arpit Anil Agrawal | Rajasthan | 99.9984528
4) Bhogi Siri | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9984317
5) Akshad Rajendra Mhaske | Rajasthan | 99.9984259
OBC-NCL (Central List)
Name | State | NTA Score
1) Koyyana Suhas | Andhra Pradesh | 100
2) Boya Haren Sathvik | Karnataka | 100
3) Sanskar Shaurya | Rajasthan | 99.9984528
4) Vardan Verma | Rajasthan | 99.9984462
5) Sanapala Jaswanth | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9984363
SC
Name | State | NTA Score
1) Dayyala John Joseph | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9953455
2) Nitin Singh Patel | Delhi (NCT) | 99.9779628
3) Nuthakki Rithik | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9750008
4) Ankeet Saha | Rajasthan | 99.9734167
5) Utkarsh Lohiya | Uttar Pradesh | 99.9624707
ST
Name | State | NTA Score
1) Tanmay Gejapati | Karnataka | 99.9456977
2) Mayank Kumar | Rajasthan | 99.9307403
3) Lovesh Mahar | Rajasthan | 99.9015656
4) Patel Senay Hemantbhai | Gujarat | 99.823443
5) Arya Champramnari | Rajasthan | 99.7998635
Gender-wise toppers and their NTA Score
Female
Name | State | NTA Score
1) Sneha Pareek | Assam | 100
2) Darisipudi Saranya | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9984528
3) Bhogi Siri | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9984317
4) Deeksha Dhiwakar | Tamil Nadu | 99.9984259
5) Janapati Sai Charitha | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9968795
6) Vishakha Agarwal | Rajasthan | 99.9937942
7) Nakka Sai Deepthika | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9922308
8) Jahnabi Roy | Maharashtra | 99.9921987
9) Palli Jalajakshi | Andhra Pradesh | 99.9875884
10) Saanvi Choudhary | Rajasthan | 99.9844617
Male
Name | State | NTA Score
1) Aniket Chattopadhyay | Telangana | 100
2) Boya Haren Sathvik | Karnataka | 100
3) Navya | Rajasthan | 100
4) Mrinal Garg | Punjab | 100
5) Koyyana Suhas | Andhra Pradesh | 100
6) Penikalapati Ravi Kishore | Andhra Pradesh | 100
7) Rupesh Biyani | Telangana | 100
8) Jasti Yashwanth VVS | Telangana | 100
9) Dheeraj Kurukunda | Telangana | 100
10) Polisetty Karthikeya | Andhra Pradesh | 100
11) Sarthak Maheshwari | Haryana | 100
12) Kushagra Srivastava | Jharkhand | 100
13) Saumitra Garg | Uttar Pradesh | 100