The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET - UG) 2022. Students who have registered for the examination can download the admit card on the official websites — cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in .

The CUET-UG will be held for students who are seeking admission to 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed and 18 private universities. It will be conducted in a computer based test (CBT) mode and the pattern will follow the objective-based multiple-choice questions (MCQ) method. It will be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20 and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10, according to the official notification.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official websites cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in

2. Click on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Download Link option available on the homepage

3. A page will open that will require you to enter the login details

4. Enter details such as registration number, date of birth and other credentials

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download it and save it for future reference

Although only four days are left for the commencement of the examination, the NTA is yet to release the admit cards.