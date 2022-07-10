As holidays have been declared for all educational institutions of Telangana on July 11 (Monday), July 12 (Tuesday) and July 13 (Wednesday) because of the continuous rains that have been lashing the state, Osmania University too announced holidays for all colleges that fall under its jurisdiction on the same days.

Moreover, the examinations which were scheduled to be conducted on July 11, July 12 and July 13 by Osmania University have now been postponed. "The rescheduled timetable for these postponed examinations will be made available on OU website in due course of time," informed the communique.

The communique also mentioned that examinations that were scheduled from July 14 (Thursday) will be held as per the original schedule.

It was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who took a decision to declare holidays for all educational institutions, reported Telangana Today and the officials have been directed to take necessary actions with regards to this.

On July 10, Sunday afternoon, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting attended by Ministers and top officials at Pragathi Bhavan. The purpose was to review the rain-affected areas and the measures that are being taken by the Government of Telangana to prevent the loss of lives and property.