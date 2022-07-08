The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) results 2022 have been declared by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). Since the results link has been activated, the students who attempted the exam can check and download VITEE scorecard via the official website.

Here's how you can check your scorecard:

1) Go to the official website namely, vit.ac.in

2) On the home page, you'll find 'VITEEE Results' under the Bulletin Board

3) Use your application number and log in. Click on submit

4) Your results will be up on your screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

Even the counselling schedule is out, as stated in a report by NDTV.

For rank holders 1 to 20,000 (Phase 1):

1) July 9: Last day to pay the counselling fee

2) July 10 to 11, 5 pm: Choice filling

3) July 13: Seat allotment commences

4) July 13 to 18: Full fee payment should be made

5) July 27: Last date to pay the fees

Rank 20,001 to 45,000 (Phase 2)

1) July 18: Last day to pay the counselling fee

2) July 19 to 20: Choice filling

3) July 22: Seat allotment commences

4) July 22 to 26: Full fee payment should be made

5) August 8: Last date to pay the fees