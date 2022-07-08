The National Testing Agency has decided to postpone two of the scheduled exams under the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022). According to a notice issued on the official website, the Telugu and Marathi exams have been postponed. The exams had been scheduled to be conducted on July 9, according to the date sheet released by the NTA. The codes for the UGC NET Telugu and Marathi papers are 27 and 38 respectively.

The NTA has said that the exams were postponed in light of state-level exams that are scheduled in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the same date. "Thus due to Administrative / Logistics reasons the examinations in the said subjects as mentioned below are being postponed until further notice," said the NTA's statement. The notice is available on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Fresh dates for the postponed UGC NET Telugu and Marathi exams have not been announced yet. The NTA has said that these dates will be announced in due course. The NTA has 23 other UGC NET 2022 subjects including Archaeology, Indian Culture, Politics and Spanish scheduled to be conducted on July 9. These will proceed as scheduled.

Admit cards released

For exams scheduled to be conducted on July 11 and 12, the NTA has now released the admit cards. Aspirants appearing for the subjects on these two dates can download the admits cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.