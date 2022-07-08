Udupi district received 126.9 mm of rain in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, July 7.

Though there was not much rainfall in the morning on Thursday, it picked up in the evening. On account of a red alert being sounded for Friday (July 8) and Saturday (July 9), predicting heavy rainfall, Udupi DC Kurma Rao declared holidays for AWCs, schools, ITI, Diploma, Engineering, PU and degree colleges for two days: Friday and Saturday.

Udupi taluk received 75.7 mm rain, Brahmavara received 86.9 mm rain, Kaup received 67.9 mm, Kundapura 146.4 mm, Byndoor 109.2 mm, Karkala 86.0 mm and Hebri received the highest of 151.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

The rain persisted in Shiroor and Byndoor, affecting agricultural fields in Byndoor, Toodalli, and Alanduru and halting the paddy transplantation process in the farm field. Hundreds of acres of agricultural land remain covered in water and rivers were overflowing in Kundapur and Byndoor.

It may be recalled that Hebri Taluk got good rainfall too, hence, ADC Veena BN had declared a holiday for anganwadi, schools, PU and degree colleges in Hebri taluk on July 5.

As per the predictions, the rain will continue on July 9, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.