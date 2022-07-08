The Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University, Guntur, has released the Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP Agri POLYCET) results. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET). Both of them were released today, on July 8.



Candidates can check their AP Agri POLYCET 2022 results from the official website, angrau.ac.in. And the AP LAWCET 2022 admit cards can be downloaded from the official website cets.apsche.gov.in. This common law entrance test is scheduled to be held on July 13, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.



Both the exams are state-level entrance examinations held for admission in Agriculture and Law courses. Students are advised to visit the mentioned official websites for more details and stay in touch with the sites for further updates.



The candidates who have cleared the AP Agri POLYCET exam are qualified for admission to Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Dr YSR Horticultural University (Dr YSRHU), Venkataramanna gudem, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), and Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University (APFU) for their Diploma in agriculture, seed technology, organic farming, agricultural engineering, horticulture, animal husbandry and fishery sciences courses.



On the other hand, AP LAWCET is an entrance exam held for students who seek admission into the three-year or five-year law courses (LLB) in various law colleges available in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam conducts LAWCET on behalf of APSCHE.