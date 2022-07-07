The second edition of the All India Mock Test (AIMT) for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) conducted by EdTech platform Unacademy is set to be conducted on July 9, 10 and 14.

Through the rank predictor by Unacademy, aspirants can get an idea of where they stand in terms of their preparation for the NEET UG exam. The test is curated by educators to emulate the final exam paper pattern for NEET UG and will consist of 200 questions from Biology, Physics and Chemistry. It will last for 200 minutes and will be conducted on the Unacademy app or website in two languages — English and Hindi. The scoresheet will be available to the students immediately after the test is submitted.

The NEET UG exam will be conducted on July 17 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in more than 500 cities. Despite demands from students to postpone the exam, the Ministry of Education has confirmed that it will proceed as scheduled. Admit cards for the exam are expected to be released by the NTA on its official website around July 10.

In a statement on the mock test, Unacademy said, "Through the Unacademy AIMT series, aspirants will be able to identify their areas of improvement that will be helpful in fine-tuning their last-minute preparations. Additionally, aspirants can get access to detailed solutions to the mock test papers provided by top Unacademy Educators on YouTube and on the platform."