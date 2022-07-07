Published: 07th July 2022
JEE Main Session 1 June 2022: Results expected to be announced soon! This is how you can check it
It may be recalled that registrations window for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 has been reopened till July 9
The results for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1 conducted in June 2022 is expected to be announced today, July 7. The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, will display the JEE Main Session 1 result after the National Testing Agency (NTA) updates it.
Follow these steps to check the results:
1) Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in
2) When on the homepage, look for JEE Main 2022 result link and click on it
3) Enter the details as asked including application number and so on
4) Your results will be displayed on the screen
5) Download and take a printout for future reference
The final answer key of JEE Main Session 1 was released via the official website which is usually indicative of the fact that the results are going to release today.
If you haven't had the chance to check JEE Main Session 1 answer key yet, follow these steps:
1) Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
2) You'll find 'JEE(Main)– 2022 (Session 1)– Provisional Final Key BE/BTech (Paper I)' on the homepage. Click on it
3) The JEE Main Paper 1 answer key will be up on your screen
4) You can download it for future reference