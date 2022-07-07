The results for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1 conducted in June 2022 is expected to be announced today, July 7. The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, will display the JEE Main Session 1 result after the National Testing Agency (NTA) updates it.

Follow these steps to check the results:

1) Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) When on the homepage, look for JEE Main 2022 result link and click on it

3) Enter the details as asked including application number and so on

4) Your results will be displayed on the screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

The final answer key of JEE Main Session 1 was released via the official website which is usually indicative of the fact that the results are going to release today.