Students of MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT) have come up with a method to forecast progress of urbanisation and predict land rates with help of the satellite images provided by ISRO.

Three final-year students from the Industrial Engineering and Management (IEM) department partnered with ISRO to develop a programme to predict the price of land for the next decade.

“We wanted to track the rapid urbanisation in Bengaluru and wanted to develop a tech solution to help people make profitable decisions regarding property buying. We had approached ISRO to use their satellite imagery and they had helped us,” Haniya Fathima, one of the students in the project, told TNIE.

Fathima, alongside her project partners — KV Alekhya and Gargi — had developed a programme that allowed to forecast guidance values for land of the city till 2031. Fathima said the programme is approximately 75 per cent accurate.

“At present, we have a server to supply us data. But we were thinking of a website that will make information easy to access for anyone. Our main goal is to perfect the methodology so that it can be universally used,” Fathima told TNIE.

The students have forecast a 42% increase in the city by 2031, based on data received from maps of Namma Metro, the airport, highways, special economic zones and Central Business District. They have also predicted that extensive growth will take place around the Kempegowda International Airport and Hoskote.

“We’ve used data on the guidance values for hoblis/wards in the city in the last 10 years to help us predict the growth for the next decade. We hope this will help brokers, land developers, realtors and even farmers,” Fathima said.

The project was one of 425 engineering projects exhibited at Pradarshana 2022, MSRIT's exhibition where over 1,500 students from different disciplines showcased prototypes and applications for use in medicine, industries and other sectors.