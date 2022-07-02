The UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in July and August | Pic: EdexLive

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Admit Card 2022 for the July examination soon. Students can download the admit card on the official website of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in once it is released.

The UGC NET exam 2022 is conducted for around 82 subjects. Candidates who wish for jobs such as Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship, in various educational institutions that come under the UGC, can appear for this exam.

The exam dates for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022 have been shared and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 2022 and on August 12, 13, 14 2022. The UGC NET 2022 schedule is expected to be released soon on the official website as well.

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the hall ticket for the exam :

1) Visit the official website of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2) Click on the option of UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link that is available on the home page

3) Enter the login details and click on submit option

4) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Check the admit card for all the details and download it

6) Save it for future reference