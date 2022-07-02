Senior Resident doctors of Telangana, who have been protesting because their long-due stipends haven't been paid yet, have called off their strike after a discussion with the Health Minister and the Director of Medical Education, Telangana.



"With all the demands being considered by the government positively in due interest of the public health care, TSRDA (Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association) is calling off the ongoing strike with immediate effect," read the statement put out by the association late in the evening on July 2, Saturday.



The assurances that were given to them, as mentioned in their statement, were that their May 2021 stipend will be credited as per the attendance received from respective colleges and the pending stipends of senior residents will be credited in a week.



Moreover, the Director of Medical Education assured the Senior Residents that he will be giving 12 months valid senior residency certificate from the date of their joining the senior residency. Plus, they will be considered for the regular recruitments for Telangana Assistant professors.



It may be recalled that Senior Resident doctors from Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mahabubnagar Government Medical Hospital, Institute of Mental Health, Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Hospital and many other government colleges across the state boycotted elective duties and then emergency duties from July 1.



This was because, for over seven to four months, most of these Senior Resident's doctors weren't paid their stipends.



As there was a shortage of Resident Doctors, based on the government's instructions, PG students joined as Senior Residents in February and March 2021.