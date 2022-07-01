Elaborate guidelines have been sent to teachers with regards to the Ennum Ezhuthum scheme by the directorate of elementary education. The aim of this scheme is to make sure that all children above the age of eight years have basic literacy and numeracy by 2025.



The elementary education director has asked chief educational officers and district education officers to ensure that the guidelines of the Ennum Ezhuthum, which is a dream scheme of Chief Minister MK Stalin, reach all the teachers.



"These activities will be held between 1.30 and 2 pm, and 3.40 and 4.10 pm. Teachers already know activities to improve spoken English and the like should be conducted at this time, but these guidelines give them suggestions, like poetry recitation and teaching about phonic sounds. This will help teachers plan their week better. It is also aimed at motivating teachers to work better and assist students," said a senior official in the school education department.



The circular lists morning prayer, which should include Tamil Thai Vazhthu, a Thirukural with its meaning, and wishing students on their birthdays, among other activities. It also says all students should be involved in it on a rotational basis and should be encouraged to read the news and general knowledge-related material in English on Tuesdays and Thursdays.



Students in Classes I to III should be trained in phonic sounds, addition, multiplication tables, puzzles, diction, storytelling, and arts and crafts in the afternoon. They should also be involved in games to identify their talents, the circular says.



Apart from listing activities related to various subjects, it adds that students in Classes IV to V should be involved in solo acting, plays, library sessions, reading children's magazines, newspapers, and general knowledge books.



It also says the school education directorate will provide a list of movies to be screened for students, and children should be involved in literary club activities on a rotational basis to improve their leadership skills. Students should also be trained in music, dance, and art, it says.



The circular also contains an annual event planner listing various competitions to be held for Classes I to VIII.