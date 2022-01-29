Specially-abled Shamsiya Arfin will become the first doctor from the remote Merpanaikkadu village in Tamil Nadu. Shamsiya cleared the counselling on Friday and got admission to MBBS at the prestigious Government Stanley Medical College, Chennai, one of the oldest medical colleges in the country.

The 18-year-old, just like her father Muthalif, is physically challenged and was in and out of hospitals during her childhood. Her father Muthalif too had suffered a polio attack and is physically disabled.

The medical aspirant while speaking to IANS said, "I had always dreamt of studying MBBS and I have cracked NEET and got into my dream course. My happiness is limitless. As a child, I was in and out of hospital due to physical issues and several people helped me then. I had always dreamt to become a doctor as I have seen how they serve humanity".

A student of Merpanaikadu Government Higher Secondary school, Shamsiya said she was studied in Tamil medium, adding that she would not have reached this far without her teachers' help. Thisaigal centre, a NEET coaching centre that provides free coaching to Government school students helped her crack the examination.

The centre even provided free bus services for Shamsiya to attend classes and according to teachers of the centre she always attended classes and were prompt in her studies. While speaking to IANS, Shamsiya said, "I want to become a gynaecologist and I am thankful to all those who had helped me overcome my personal disabilities. My dreams have taken wings finally."