Jane Austen's novel Pride and Prejudice was first published on January 28, 1813. The novel was published in the United Kingdom by Thomas Egerton of the Military Library. She sold the novel to Egerton for £110. Austen's first novel, Sense and Sensibility, was published in 1811 but anonymously.

The Great Seal of The United States was approved on this day back in 1782. This is the seal that we identify as the national symbol of the United States of America. The front of the seal depicts the national arms, while the reverse depicts an unfinished pyramid on top of it is an eye inside a triangle, surrounded by a halo and the Latin mottoes Annuit cœptis and Novus ordo seclorum.

Closer home, our neighbours, Pakistan got their name on this very day — January 28 — long before we earned our independence. The name Pakistan was coined by Choudhry Rahmat Ali. The name was later accepted by Muslims of the sub-continent. This name provided Muslims in this region the impetus to push for an Islamic country, separate from India.

Love playing with Lego blocks? Well, the company patented these very building block bricks on January 28, 1958. The company went on to be the king of entertainment and creative toys for children for decades and still continues to be a great hobby even for adults. Especially after they launched their new line of products meant for adults.