Making a case for the reopening of schools, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that an entire generation of children will be left behind if schools don't open now.

It was after a meeting with a parent delegation, which was led by epidemiologist and public policy specialist Chandrakant Lahariya, that the Deputy Chief Minister's comments came in, as per a report in PTI.

"A delegation of parents of Delhi's children led by @DrLahariya, @AiyarYamini submitted a memorandum to me signed by more than 1600 parents for reopening of schools. Why we are the last among major countries to decide on this?" Sisodia tweeted, as per PTI.

"I agree with their demands. We closed school when it was not safe for children but excessive caution is now harming our children. A generation of children will be left behind if we do not open our schools now," added Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister.

Tomorrow, January 27, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called on a meeting to discuss easing curbs since the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is improving and the issue of reopening of schools is also on the agenda.

It was on December 28 that the schools closed again, after reopening briefly, due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the Omicron variant.