To strengthen and promote digital learning in schools, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) launched an e-library which is for both teachers and students. It is because of the joint efforts of EDMC and Tech Mahindra Foundation that the setting up of this e-library was made possible.

It was Vikas Anand, Commissioner, EDMC, who inaugurated the e-library on Monday, January 24, as per a report in Hindustan Times. It was faculty members of the in-Service Teacher Education Institutes, mentor teachers from the corporation and Tech Mahindra Foundation who came together as a team during the pandemic to put together resources for this e-library.

“We have launched an e-library of learning resources for teachers as well as students. E-library has been developed by education department with the help of Tech Mahindra Foundation,” EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand said, as per a Hindustan Times report. He went on to inform that the e-library has educational resources, worksheets and audio-visual learning tools for primary students.

Plus, the e-library will also have student materials which will be in the form of videos, audio files and worksheets too across various subjects like Hindi, English, Math and Social Studies for primary classes along with Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) related resources.

Login credentials for the e-library will be shared soon.

Also, the education department has developed separate websites for each school and this has been done under the newly established Management Information System (MIS) Lab. “School website has information related to online classes, students and employee data and information related to the infrastructure of a particular school. Any citizen can see the details of any school at any time through online services being provided by EDMC. All websites are being updated regularly. Under MIS Lab, online class teachings are being conducted as well as recorded for future use. Departmental IDs allow us to monitor the duration and number of students joining online classes,” EDMC spokesperson Rakesh Gupta said.