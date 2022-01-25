To suit the diverse climatic and geographical conditions of our vast country, SWATRIC, an IIT Delhi start-up, has designed several advanced fabrics for monumental national flags.

It is by 100 per cent that the strength of the fabric has been improved by the researchers of the start-up, as per officials.

It was only last year that SWATRIC and the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) had collaborated to pick the best fabric design and structure for the monumental national flags. What's more? Using the advanced fabric that has been developed by the start-up, FFI has already installed two different prototypes of the monumental national flag in Delhi as well as Ladakh, as per a report in PTI.

"The aim is to make the monumental flag material durable for extreme weather conditions without being too heavy. Next month, we are also sending ten different prototypes to different locations in the country for installation. So far, our research is at the prototyping stage, the exact durability of the flag will be known in the next few months," said Bipin Kumar, Professor, Textile and Fibre Engineering Department, IIT Delhi and the mentor of the start-up, as per a report in PTI.

Also, IIT Delhi is in the process of installing a monumental national flag on its own campus too.

"Our faculty members have been closely interacting with the Flag Foundation of India, a non-profit organisation founded by Naveen Jindal. They are looking at multiple aspects related to the national flag. They are working closely to develop material standards for monumental flags and a lot of field trials are currently on. I am glad to know that the initial results are encouraging," IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said.

The project is expected to be completed by March. The aim of FFI is to popularise the display of the national flag by Indians.