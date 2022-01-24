The government of Karnataka has rolled back the decision of making the Kannada language mandatory for Undergraduate students in the state.

As per the new instructions, those students who do not want to study the language shall not be forced until further orders from the High Court. The decision has been taken against the backdrop of an interim order by the High Court in this regard.

Following the order, the students who have already signed up for the course also get the opportunity to choose the language of their choice for studying instead of Kannada. The attendance will be adjusted to the new language.

READ ALSO : Karnataka: BJP government's decision to grant Rs 320 for Sanskrit University triggers Kannada organisations

The circular dated January 21 is addressed to all vice-chancellors and registrars of public and private universities. The principals of aided and unaided colleges have also been issued directions in this regard.

The state government on August 7, 2021, made learning of Kannada compulsory for students who take up graduation courses in the state. The government maintained that the order is in line with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). The government has asked students who have not learned Kannada in school to study functional Kannada for one semester.

The Samskrita Bharati (Karnataka) Trust, three other organisations and five students had filed petitions challenging the government's order. The High Court had said that the state government at this stage shall not insist on making the language compulsory. The court further stated that students who do not wish to take the Kannada language shall not be compelled to pursue it till further orders.