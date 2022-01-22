The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), in a letter to Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan dated January 22, has requested that the slots available for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), NET and National Fellowship for SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities be doubled. The reason they cited was that the NET cycles in December 2020 and June 2021 were being combined because of the second wave of COVID-19.



The letter, which was signed by President of AIOBCSA Gowd Kiran Kumar, went on to state that lakhs of students appeared for the exam and that JRF "is the main financial support for pursuing research in the country." It also mentioned that, "NET will also help your ambitious project to fill all the OBC, SC, ST and EWS backlog positions in all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in mission mode."



The letter entreated the minister to "positively consider" the request as it would go a long way in helping thousands of students from marginalised and poor communities to pursue their higher education. The letter was also copied to Secretary, Ministry of Education, UGC Chairman (Additional Charge), Additional Secretary (Education), Minister of Education and the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA)