Are board exam preparations taking a toll on you? The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) took to Twitter on January 19 to issue a helpline number for students who will be appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams. Students can call on toll-free helpline number 18002330175 between 8 am to 8 pm and t will be active on all days — even holidays.

So what services will the helpline provide? The helpline has been set up to ensure that students get proper counselling facilities. This is to ensure the mental weel-being of students who are stressed with the preparation of exams, during the examsn or even just before the results are out. But that's not all. Academic help would also be provided to the students by an expert panel, via this helpline.

The helpline will also inform the student about important notifications and instructions about the exams along with career counselling, details about COVID-19 protocols and even dietary habits and health during the exams.