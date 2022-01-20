The Union Health Ministry will decide about COVID-19 vaccination for children less than 15 years of age only after scientific evidence, said Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary while addressing a press briefing on Thursday, January 20.

"From January 16, 2021, COVID-19 vaccination was rolled out based on scientific evidence and assumptions of protecting the most vulnerable people. We have expanded coverage of the vaccination in accordance with the evolution of scientific evidence and a decision will be taken along similar lines for the vaccination of children under 15 years of age," Bhushan said.

There is conjecture that India may begin inoculating children in the age group of 12-14 years against COVID-19 in March this year, as per the statement given by Dr NK Arora, who is the Chairman of the COVID-19 working group of NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India).

Further, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, explained, "COVID-19 vaccination for 12-year-old children is our next goal. These decisions will only be taken after scientific information and scientific decision."

The central government has also informed that 72 per cent of India's adult population is fully vaccinated, whereas, around 52 per cent of children in the 15-18 years old age group have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, the health officials said that the adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years are actively participating in the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also said that over 3.5 crore teenagers between the age limit of 15 to 18 years have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Amazing enthusiasm among young India for COVID-19 vaccination. Over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of the COVID vaccine since January 3. Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated," the health minister tweeted.

So far, India has administered 3.45 crore first doses of COVID-19 vaccination to children in the age group of 15-18 years old.

The country began vaccinating children between the ages of 15-18 years from January 3, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on December 25 last year.