Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed-to-be University, Bhubaneswar, has achieved record campus placement with 270 plus top-notch companies doling out 4,200 plus job offers to a batch size of 3,500 eligible graduating BTech students of 2022. This year, 50 new companies have participated in the placement process so far.

Seen in hindsight, it is not merely a record spree, but a result of years of dedication and zeal that the Founder of KIIT Dr Achyuta Samanta politely puts in.

The commencement of the campus placement season for the 2022 graduating batch started from May 2021 and KIIT is already well-poised to achieve cent per cent campus placement for yet another year, informed Prof Sasmita Samanta, Vice-Chancellor, KIIT-DU.

More than 3,000 students received single placement offers, while the top 1,500 students were placed in dream companies with an average CTC of Rs 8.10 lakh per annum. Thirty-five companies offered CTC of Rs 10 lakh and above per annum, while over 130 companies offered CTC of Rs 5 lakh, shared Prof Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, KIIT-DU.

Five students of KIIT received placement offers with the highest CTC of Rs 52 lakh per annum. The average CTC is Rs 6.05 lakh, which is 30 per cent higher than the previous year. More than 3,000 students are already placed and over 1,200 students bagged multiple job offers.

KIIT-DU is one of the only universities in India to proactively create an interface with leading names in the industry. This is facilitating the placement of KIIT students in various national and multinational companies. For instance, HighRadius, a FinTech company, in collaboration with KIIT has established a FinTech Lab on campus, wherein, more than 2,000 students are getting one-year experiential learning internship with a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month. HighRadius has provided placement to 710 plus students of KIIT with Rs 8 lakh package.

This year, Day Zero dream campus drives alone resulted in the placement of about 1,500 students by MNCs with an average CTC of Rs 8.10 lakh per annum. Day one campus recruitment drive generated about 2,000 job offers from four companies.

Keeping up with its past trend, KIIT is well on its way to achieving phenomenal record placement for the 2022 graduating batch despite the COVID pandemic. In 2020, KIIT achieved cent per cent placement in BTech, MBA, and Biotech and more than 50 per cent placement in Law. It also achieved record placement in 2021.