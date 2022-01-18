With the hike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Puducherry Education Department, on January 18, decided to put schools and colleges in the Union Territory on lockdown till January 31 and only allow online classes for students. Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam said that the schools in the Union Territory were already shut for Class I to Class IX but Class X to XII were allowed for in-person lectures as vaccination drive was underway for school students in the age group of 15 to 18.

The Education Minister, in a video message on January 18, said that up until now around 60 to 65 per cent of children in the age group of 15 to 18 were given their first dose of COVID vaccine. However, he said that about 20 per cent of the parents did not want their children to be vaccinated.

Namassivayam said that once the schools reopen, the remaining 15 per cent of children, whose parents had given approval for vaccination, will be inoculated. Puducherry reported 2,093 fresh COVID cases and three deaths on the same day as the announcement.