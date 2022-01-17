The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has begun the prelims for the National Environment Youth Parliament (NEYP), officials said on January 17.

The NEYP 2022 is being organised by Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi (PSG) in several universities across the country to sensitise the youth about the prevailing environmental problems.

DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra, said, "Now that the discussion on environmental concerns has begun amongst our students, our aim is to ensure that we continue on this path and encourage them to solve the most complex problems of the 21st century and find a way to create a sustainable future."

The event will be organised at four levels — the university level, the regional, the zonal level and then the national level. The top eight winners from the group discussion round at the first level will represent their respective universities at the regional round — which will be organised by the Kurukshetra University, the regional head for Delhi and Haryana — on January 23.