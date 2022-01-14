After female medical interns working in Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal expressed their woes regarding the college administration asking them to leave the hostel under three days so that it can be converted into isolation wards, the college administration went on to allot them a new accommodation which lies outside the campus, but it has only 63 rooms to accommodate the 83 girls. "The rooms are very small, poorly ventilated and in an unhygienic condition. How are we supposed to cope and adjust to the new accommodation amidst hectic duties," they said.

After the college management stated that electricity and water supply will be cut off if they do not vacate the hostel by January 17, which would leave 83 female house surgeons from the 2016 batch homeless, the doctors wrote to the hospital superintendent and to the district collector. "The news has been sudden and we have no alternative accommodation to shift to. As our hostel (female house surgeons block) is right opposite to the female PGs block there is also a risk of them getting infected thereby causing a shortage of staff," they shared.

The new accommodation has been allotted now but it comes with its own set of problems, as there are 63 rooms for 83 girls. "It is not clear why they chose this hostel alone because there are other empty hostels where isolation wards can be set up as those students have gone for Sankranti break. This sudden threat of shutting water supply is disheartening for the duties we have rendered," added a student on the condition of anonymity.

The doctors also shared that with only four months remaining of their internship, this last moment change will take a toll on their mental health and work as well.