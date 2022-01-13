For the initiative Future Digital Jobs @ Government Polytechnic and Engineering Colleges, on January 13, the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) signed an MoU with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM).

On the same occasion at Vidhana Soudha, CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education and IT/BT, shared that the partnership hopes to not just harness but also enhance the collaboration and initiatives between industries and academia. "This collaboration would enable to organise future digital jobs drive exclusively for students of government institutions and to provide career counselling and guidance to students in government institutions leading to meaningful internships, projects and placements," he explained, as per a report in IANS.

"This would help to conduct workforce research for industries in regions 'Beyond Bengaluru' and facilitate industry talks, mentoring seminars and workshops for students, faculty, etc. It also plays a role in establishing incubation centres, centres of excellence in government institutions," the minister went on to explain.

Developing relevant curriculum, enhancing infrastructure for teaching and so on, guidance of entrepreneurs who are young via mentorship and talent development, especially in rural areas of the state — these are the areas which the MoU will help develop. This MoU is expected to benefit students who are pursuing their education in 92 polytechnic and 14 engineering government institutions.