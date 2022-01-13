The Kerala state government will take the decision on whether to shut down schools on Friday, January 14, amidst the rise in COVID cases across the country. Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Thursday that the state would relook into the schools' functioning after meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said that although the virus does not pose a major threat to children, their safety is of paramount importance.

The minister will hold talks on the matter with health experts as well. Rumours suggest that the state would not be closed down fully even if the health experts recommend it. All indications point to some form of partial restrictions being implemented.

It is likely that high school, higher secondary and final-year classes will continue. On the vaccination front, efforts would be to accelerate the process in schools. This comes at a time when health experts believe that the Omicron and Delta variants will not have a major effect on children