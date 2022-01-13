At the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), eleven more people have tested positive for COVID-19. This raises the tally of Coronavirus infections at the leading B-school to 81 and this has happened over the last two weeks, stated the institute on January 13.

On January 11, 98 people were tested and the reports of 11 have come out as positive, the institute stated in a release. According to the dashboard of IIMA, from December 31, 2021 to January 11, 2022, as many as 81 people, which includes the 11, have contracted the virus. These include students, members of faculty, employees, contractual staff, community members and others, it said as per a report in PTI.

"All those who have tested positive at the IIMA are on the road to recovery with no serious cases. Presently, about 95 per cent are asymptomatic and 5 per cent of those who are symptomatic have no symptoms after 3-4 days of medical care," the IIMA said.

Since the end of December, among the 81 infections, 67 are active, among whom are 34 students, six members of faculty and 27 others.

As many as 543 people, which included 214 students, have tested positive at the IIMA since September 2020. Out of these, 476 have recovered.