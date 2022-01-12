In a heartwarming gesture, on Friday, a group of Delhi High Court lawyers pitched in money to help fund the education of two underprivileged girls, who had no means to pay their fees. Thrilled by the gesture, the girls, who are also sisters, have now penned a note, thanking the lawyers.



"Our hope in the legal system never faded away, rather it got more strengthened with every passing day, as when our shiniest wheels were rusting causing us loss of education, the legal fraternity and our trust in the legal system helped us in an unimaginable way," reads the letter by the sisters, who wish to remain anonymous.

It all began when the court heard a contempt plea by the girls' mother against their father, where it was informed that both students had missed out on classes, owing to non-payment of fees. The parents of the girls had divorced earlier. While the older sister is a German student at the Goethe Institute, Max Mueller Bhawan, the younger one is a law student.



Upon hearing about their plight, around 10 lawyers who had logged on for the virtual hearing immediately said that they would pitch in to help the students. Additionally, the Delhi high court bar association president Mohit Mathur assured Justice Najmi Waziri, who was hearing the plea, that the Bar Association will take care of the further expenses of the two girls.



"We thank you for all the acts of thoughtfulness and kind gestures shown to us during this difficult time. We feel blessed and honoured by the generous outpouring of your financial and emotional assistance. You have lightened our financial burden, which allows us to focus more on the most important aspect, which is learning. Your generosity has inspired us to help others and give back to the community," the letter reads.



Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the mother said, "I wanted to make my daughters independent, especially after what I have suffered at the hands of my in-laws and husband whose behaviour deteriorated after I gave birth to my second daughter. I want my younger daughter, pursuing law, to become a judge and ensure that none has to face the situation that we have faced." The parents had divorced in 2011.