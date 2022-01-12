The last date for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) registration has been extended, as per the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. Official notice regarding the same is up on the official website of WBJEE, which is, wbjeeb.nic.in.



January 10, 2022 — initially, this was the last date of registration for the exam, but “in view of the pandemic situation, for the greater interest of the aspiring candidates”, as the letter read, a new decision regarding the deadline was taken.



It is on April 23, 2022 that the exam is slated to be conducted. While the first paper of Math will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, the second paper, that of Chemistry and Physics, will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.



To tell you a little more about the exam itself, an optical machine-readable response (OMR), which is specially designed for the purpose of this exam, will be used by candidates to mark their answers. They will darken the appropriate circle to indicate their responses using only a blue or a black ballpoin pen.



Each question will have four options and all questions will be objective type. The Math paper - I will be a 100 mark paper and have 75 questions which will be divided into three categories, this is done on the basis of the marks each question carries. When it comes to the Physics and Chemistry paper - II, it is a 100 mark paper that will have 40 questions each and the questions are divided here as well, based on the marks they would carry.