On the same day, two IIT Bombay professors, who also happen to be alumni of the same institute, were appointed as directors of two major Indian Institutes of Technology. While Dr Rangan Banerjee is set to be the new Director of IIT Delhi, Dr Suhas Joshi is set to be the new IIT Indore Director.



A fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Sciences, Dr Joshi currently serves as Dean Alumni & Corporate Relations and Rahul Bajaj Chair Professor at IITB's Department of Mechanical Engineering. He joined IITB as an Assistant Professor in 1995 and was a Visiting Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois, and a Post-doctoral Research Affiliate at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

He currently mentors 10 PhD candidates at IITB. According to the IITB website, Dr Joshi has undertaken over 38 research, consultancy and infrastructure development projects sponsored by aerospace, nuclear, defense and private organisations in India. He has established excellent research infrastructure for micromachining, laser micro-machining and titanium machining. During 2009-14, he spearheaded establishment of ‘National Centre for Aerospace Innovation and Research (NCAIR)’, at IIT Bombay as its founding Principal Investigator. He will now replace Dr Neelesh Kumar Jain as the director of IITI.



Congratulating both Banerjee and Joshi, IITB Director Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri wrote on Facebook, "Prof Joshi has been playing an exemplary role as the current Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) and is spearheading our fundraising initiatives. Prof Banerjee played a stellar role at IITB as the former Dean (Research and Development). Both of them had earlier served as the Head of the Dept. Both of them are very well known for their research contributions and are Fellows of Indian National Academy of Engineering. I am sure both IITD and IITI will reach greater heights under their leadership roles. Congratulations to both Professors. Banerjee and Joshi on being appointed as IIT Directors."