University semester exams in Tamil Nadu scheduled for later this month have been postponed indefinitely owing to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the government said on January 11. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said that the decision has been taken in consultation with Chief Minister MK Stalin keeping the wellbeing of students in mind.

"All university exams are being deferred indefinitely due to the surging COVID numbers. The revised schedule will be announced later," he told reporters in Chennai. At present, colleges are closed for study holidays and if there are complaints of any institution that choose to remain open, they will be asked to close down, he added

The move comes as the state reported 13,990 fresh infections, while active cases shot up to 62,767. Just a day earlier, Tamil Nadu had recorded 12,895 Coronavirus infections. As many as 2,547 people recovered in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 10.34 per cent. Chennai continues to top the districts with 6,190 fresh infections followed by Chengalpattu with 1,696 and Thiruvallur with 1,054. The rest of the cases were spread across Coimbatore (602), Kancheepuram (508), Trichy (348) and other districts.

After a meeting with health experts, the government has extended various restrictions in the state till January 31. The state will observe a complete lockdown on January 16 (Sunday). Buses will be permitted to run with 75 per cent seating capacity to benefit those travelling to other cities for Pongal.