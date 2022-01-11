Birla School of Communication, Birla Global University (BGU), Bhubaneswar organised a one-week faculty development programme (FDP) for faculties, research scholars and media professionals. The programme was inaugurated by Prof PP Mathur, Vice-Chancellor, Birla Global University. Prof Sunil Saxena, Head of the media department at a Greater Noida-based university graced the occasion as chief guest.

In his address, Prof Saxena said that Journalism and Mass Communication education has evolved due to the effect of new technologies and approaches for professional training. Therefore, as media educators, it's pertinent for us to train students for developing skill-sets that can help them merge storytelling with technology. This will be instrumental in meeting the needs of the media industry. He was also of the opinion that the media is losing people’s faith which is of great concern.

Prof Mathur, in his inaugural address, said that the current media education should be more industry and skill-oriented and the curriculum should be prepared on the sidelines of the National Education Policy 2020.

Dr BK Das, Registrar of Birla Global University, said that the role of a journalist is very challenging. Journalists serve an important role by keeping us informed and connected with the rest of the world. But in the course of doing their job, journalists also face threats to their lives.

Prof JS Giri Rao, Dean, Birla School of Communication, welcomed the dignitaries and the participants. Speaking on the objectives of the faculty development programme, Prof Rao said that it will help the participants to enhance their teaching pedagogy and research knowledge.

Forty participants from India and abroad registered for the FDP and Dr Satnam Singh and Dr Gyanaranjan coordinated the faculty development programme. The valedictory address will be delivered by eminent journalist and Founder Editor, PARI, P Sainath on January 12, 2021