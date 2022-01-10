Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival on January 12 via video conferencing. The day, being the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, is observed as National Youth Day.

During the event, the Prime Minister will unveil selected essays on "Mere Sapno ka Bharat" and "Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Movement". These essays have been selected from submissions by over one lakh youngsters on the two themes.

The festival aims to shape the minds of India's youth and transform them into a united force for nation building. It is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual and cultural integration. It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

This year, in view of the emerging COVID situation, the festival has been scheduled to be held virtually on January 12 and 13. The inauguration will be followed by the National Youth Summit wherein there will be panel discussions on four identified themes. In line with the youth-led development and motivating youngsters to solve the emerging issues and challenges, the themes will include environment, climate and SDG-led growth, tech, entrepreneurship and innovation; indigenous and ancient wisdom and national character, nation-building and homegrown.

Recorded video capsules of Puducherry, Auroville, Immersive City Experience, indigenous sports and folk dances will be shown to the participants during the festival. There will also be open discussions with Olympians and Paralympians followed by live performances in the evening. A virtual yoga session will be organised in the morning.