Elvis has left the world (and the building) a long time ago. However, his legacy lives on. How can anyone fall in love and not listen to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling In Love With You? Did you know that the legend was born on this day in 1935. Had he been alive, he would have been 87 today! Popularly known as the King of Rock and Roll, he has sold over 500 million records worldwide,



January 8 is truly a day when legends are born. On this day in 1942, scientist Stephen Hawking, who developed a theory of exploding black holes that drew upon both relativity theory and quantum mechanics, was born. Despite contracting the incurable degenerative neuromuscular disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, he continued to work despite the disease’s progressively disabling effects. He died on March 14, 2018.

While January 7 was when Galileo Galilei discovered his moons, he died on January 8, 1642, owing to high fever. He was 77.

Now coming back to birthdays, a few others born on January 8 include North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un (1982) and singer, songwriter and actor and Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah Cyrus (2000). Noah is the youngest child of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus.