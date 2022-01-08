At a government high school in Koratagere in Tumkur district of Karnataka, as many as 21 students and their teacher tested positive for COVID-19 on January 7. All the students were studying in the same class.

A week-long holiday was declared by Tahsildar Naheeda Zam Zam for the school because it was turning into a COVID-19 cluster. Today, that is on January 8, 550 swab samples of students, members of staff and even cooks will be taken, the tahsildar informed.

It was on January 5 that one student was tested positive. After this, 178 people were tested, out of which, 22 turned positive. The tahsildar informed that all parents of the students have taken two doses of the vaccine.

A spike of 96 cases was reported in the district taking the tally to 1,21,537. It may be recalled that 11 students from Siddaganga Institute of Technology had tested positive just a few days ago.