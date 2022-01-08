It's in March that the Government of Andhra Pradesh will be ready to conduct SSC exams in as many as seven subjects. This was informed by Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh while he was inspecting a government school in Vinukonda on January 7.

While interacting with the media, the minister also spoke about how they are closely monitoring the COVID situation and based on developments, a decision will be arrived at as far as exams are concerned.

Apart from setting a control room at the state level which ensures the implementation of schemes at educational institutions, surprise inspections are being conducted to understand how far the various schemes have been implemented.

"The teaching and non-teaching staff should work with determination. About 95 per cent of teenagers in the 15-18 age group have been vaccinated in the state. Steps to prepare the first batch in the CBSE pattern by 2024 are being taken. From the academic year 2021, 35 per cent of the seats in private universities, that took lands from government at low costs, will be filled through EAMCET," he shared.

It was at Balayogi Gurukula Pathasala and Kasturba Gandhi Girls School where the minister conducted a surprise visit earlier and also interacted with students to find out about their classes, Vidya Kanuka kits, food quality and menu. It was then that the students informed him that they received only two pairs of uniforms. The minister asked officers to jot down the names of those students who are yet to receive the third pair and asked them to ensure they get them.

With local MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu and the students, the education minister had lunch. Post-lunch, he posed a few questions to the students in English and was delighted with students who answered correctly. He reminded them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.