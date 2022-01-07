The main conspirator and creator of the derogatory Bulli Bai app, Niraj Bishnoi, has been suspended from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Bhopal, where he was pursuing his second year in BTech, following his arrest by Delhi Police. Hours after the news broke out, the suspension orders were given by the management college.

"Niraj Bishnoi, studying BTech since September 2022 via online, has been arrested by Delhi police in connection with his alleged involvement in Bulli Bai app case. Accordingly, he (Bishnoi) is suspended with immediate effect from the university until further notice, in view of bringing disrepute to the university and defaming the name of the institute," a notice issued by the Vice-Chancellor of VIT, stated, as per a report in IANS

READ ALSO : Bulli Bai controversy: Bengaluru Engineering student detained for auctioning Muslim women

By uploading doctored pictures of Muslim women without their consent, the 20-year-old Bishnoi was allegedly targeting them, for which, he was arrested by Delhi Police from Johart, Assam, on January 7. Bishnoi also created the Bulli Bai Twitter handle and as per Delhi Police, after creating the content, he forwarded the Twitter handle to others in his network so that they can share it. He is now in police remand in Delhi.