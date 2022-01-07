The wait is finally over. We finally have the list of the best young public speakers across the country. The results of The New Indian Express Lets Celebrate India@75 is out and we are as excited as you are.

After 75 years of Independence, the India story is still one that every young person in the country is constantly discovering. And it's one that comes out differently depending on who tells it, where they're from and what language they speak. This is what some of India's smartest, brightest and best-spoken students had to say about what the country has achieved in the last 75 years and what we can look forward to in the next 75. The competition that The New Indian Express and EventXpress had conducted, in association with Adani, was completely online. Students between ages 10 and 15 were to speak about a topic for under three minutes, based on which they were judged.

We can't keep you waiting. Here is the list of winners:

Name School Khushi Jain Sushila Birla Girls' School, Kolkata Jagriti Goswami Apeejay School, Faridabad Aniruddha Bandyopadhyay The Heritage School, Kolkata Rishi Banerjee Ghosh La Martiniere For Boys, Kolkata Stav Sengupta La Martiniere For Boys, Kolkata Zaima Siddiqui Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Chennai Agneesh Chatterjee La Martiniere for Boys, Kolkata Sai Siri Varshini Maddala Meridian School, Hyderabad Rishi Mukherjee Don Bosco School, Kolkata Madhura Sachin Gaike Stepping Stones High School, Aurangabad Gurumithra K The PSBB Millennium School, Coimbatore Pratyusha Udupa Poorna Prajna Education Centre, Bengaluru Shreeja Mallick Shiv Nadar School, Noida Sweety Jain Mrs Mariadas School, Visakhapatnam BR Samhita Seventh Day Adventist Higher Secondary School, Kochi Khushboo Khan Satyug Darshan Vidyalaya, Faridabad Rishik Madan EuroSchool Chimney Hills, Bengaluru Abhinav Gitun Lemka KIIT International School, Bhubaneswar Devi Kashyap Meridian School, Hyderabad

You can listen to them here: https://www.edexlive. com/edexworks/ letscelebrateindia.html