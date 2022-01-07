Published: 07th January 2022
TNIE's Let's Celebrate India@75 winners list is out. Check out the entire list of victorious school students here!
The competition that The New Indian Express had conducted was completely online. Students between ages 10 and 15 were to speak about a topic for under three minutes, based on which they were judged
The wait is finally over. We finally have the list of the best young public speakers across the country. The results of The New Indian Express Lets Celebrate India@75 is out and we are as excited as you are.
After 75 years of Independence, the India story is still one that every young person in the country is constantly discovering. And it's one that comes out differently depending on who tells it, where they're from and what language they speak. This is what some of India's smartest, brightest and best-spoken students had to say about what the country has achieved in the last 75 years and what we can look forward to in the next 75. The competition that The New Indian Express and EventXpress had conducted, in association with Adani, was completely online. Students between ages 10 and 15 were to speak about a topic for under three minutes, based on which they were judged.
We can't keep you waiting. Here is the list of winners:
|Name
|School
|Khushi Jain
|Sushila Birla Girls' School, Kolkata
|Jagriti Goswami
|Apeejay School, Faridabad
|Aniruddha Bandyopadhyay
|The Heritage School, Kolkata
|Rishi Banerjee Ghosh
|La Martiniere For Boys, Kolkata
|Stav Sengupta
|La Martiniere For Boys, Kolkata
|Zaima Siddiqui
|Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Chennai
|Agneesh Chatterjee
|La Martiniere for Boys, Kolkata
|Sai Siri Varshini Maddala
|Meridian School, Hyderabad
|Rishi Mukherjee
|Don Bosco School, Kolkata
|Madhura Sachin Gaike
|Stepping Stones High School, Aurangabad
|Gurumithra K
|The PSBB Millennium School, Coimbatore
|Pratyusha Udupa
|Poorna Prajna Education Centre, Bengaluru
|Shreeja Mallick
|Shiv Nadar School, Noida
|Sweety Jain
|Mrs Mariadas School, Visakhapatnam
|BR Samhita
|Seventh Day Adventist Higher Secondary School, Kochi
|Khushboo Khan
|Satyug Darshan Vidyalaya, Faridabad
|Rishik Madan
|EuroSchool Chimney Hills, Bengaluru
|Abhinav Gitun Lemka
|KIIT International School, Bhubaneswar
|Devi Kashyap
|Meridian School, Hyderabad
