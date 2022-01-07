As per the latest notification for recruitment to the vacancies of junior teachers in the higher secondary department in Kerala, it is mentioned that the post would be part-time as opposed to the previous norm of being full-time. The public service commission issued a notification on December 31, citing a 1990 special rule, that mentions that the post of junior teachers in economics is part-time.

The higher secondary department has two classes of teachers. Junior posts are permitted in schools that have less than 15-hours of classes per week in a particular subject. If classes exceed 15 hours then the posts are considered as senior.

Even though as per the 1990 special rules the junior post is part-time, in 1997 it was turned into full-time employment. The KPSC has been in charge of employing personnel in the junior posts and they were all full-time since 2005. As of now, it is not yet clear why the decision to revert to a part-time post was taken.

Sources in PSC said that the government has not given any new instruction regarding this change but the institution went ahead to implement it anyways. Teachers' organisations, which are affiliated with the UDF, accused the government of cutting short the vacancies. They demanded the government to renotify the posts as full-time.