At IIT Guwahati over the last six days, more than 50 people, this number includes students and a faculty member as well, have tested positive for COVID-19 prompting the authorities of the institute to initiate the imposition of restrictions on campus, informed an official on January 5, 2022.

"More than 50 cases of COVID-19 have been detected on the campus since December 31. Among them are a faculty member and five members of his family and another staff member. The rest are students," informed Parmeshwar Iyer, Dean-PR, IIT-Guwahati and he also stated, as per a report in PTI, that 99 per cent of the cases were those who, after holidays, had returned to the IIT. Barring the faculty member and his family, the patients have been lodged at the quarantine centre which has been set up at the guest house of the institute which is on campus, he shared.

"As the faculty member's parents, mother-in-law and young son tested positive, they preferred to be hospitalised. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital," he said and added that they are monitoring the situation keenly and closely and are initiating all the necessary measures. To ensure this, the district authorities have also provided the institute with extra resources.

One of the restrictions imposed in the hostel includes that students have to mandatorily take permission before leaving the premises. Also, no new students are being allowed to enter the campus and this is until further notice.