On Tuesday night, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government decided to close all schools up to Class 10 from January 6 to January 14. This was after the COVID cases in the state crossed the 3,000-mark.



At the same time, from Thursday, night curfew timings have also been extended by two hours. The night curfew will be now from 10 pm to 6 am. According to the government spokesman, any district where the number of active cases crosses 1,000, an additional set of restrictions would also be imposed.



"All government and private schools will remain closed up to class 10 till January 14. Currently, there is no district where active cases are more than 1,000 but as soon as that happens, gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls, restaurants and other public places can be operated at only 50 per cent of the capacity," said the government spokesperson.

READ ALSO : UP set to open Atal residential schools to provide free education, primarily to children of labourers



From January 6, not more than 100 people will be allowed at any event, including weddings, if they are held in a closed hall or room. In open places, not more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground will be permitted. Use of masks and sanitisers had been made compulsory. It has been decided that COVID help desks are to be immediately set up in all government, quasi-government and private institutions, trusts, companies, historical monuments, offices, religious places, hotels, restaurants and industrial units.



The government further said that where necessary, day care centres should be set up and nobody should be allowed into any premises without being screened first. The state government will also be activating all monitoring committees and integrated command and control centres (ICCC). The monitoring committees will work under gram pradhans in rural areas and under the municipal councillor in urban areas. They will be required to go house to house and identify those who are to get vaccinated or whose second shot is due. Where necessary, they will also distribute medicine kits.